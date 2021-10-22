Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 17,112 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Chewy by 1,276.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 945.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 616.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CHWY stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.63. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,295.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.