Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 7,991 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,529,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 248.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 24,313 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 201,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Finally, NYL Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,925,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $87.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day moving average of $87.47. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.27 and a 1 year high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

