Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Rapid7 worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 29.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after acquiring an additional 265,972 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 141.6% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 381,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 223,651 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 25.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,067,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,621,000 after purchasing an additional 217,987 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 773,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,160,000 after buying an additional 121,949 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

RPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $124.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.09 and a fifty-two week high of $127.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.48.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,421. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $2,446,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,888. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.