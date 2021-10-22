Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.1% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.7% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APPS. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Macquarie started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.06.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $89.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.67. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.21.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.