Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,598 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 118.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Deere & Company by 72.7% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 25.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.32.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DE stock opened at $342.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.48. Deere & Company has a one year low of $221.73 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

