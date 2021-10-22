Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $334.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 107.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $336.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

