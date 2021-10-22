Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $121.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

