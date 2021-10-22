Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 5,834.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,971 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,047 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 273.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after buying an additional 818,016 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,093,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,583,000 after buying an additional 259,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,106,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,840,000 after buying an additional 246,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 369,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,802,000 after acquiring an additional 206,465 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on KNX. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

