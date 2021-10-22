Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.68 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV opened at $88.34 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.88.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.