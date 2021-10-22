Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,165,000 after buying an additional 1,523,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,094,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,844,000 after purchasing an additional 870,469 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after buying an additional 2,782,027 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,923,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,681,000 after buying an additional 526,435 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. HSBC raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.18.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $22.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.