Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,560 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $508.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of -98.07 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $519.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.19.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,753 shares of company stock worth $19,418,103. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

