Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,182,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 542,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 28,313 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 65.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,465 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $65.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

