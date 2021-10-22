Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.79% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IHE. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $186.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.48 and a 200-day moving average of $186.40. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $157.93 and a 1-year high of $199.51.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

