Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.16 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 168.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,997 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 39,510 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $87.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average is $47.84.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

