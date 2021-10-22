Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.20 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,812 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,810 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 510,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,821 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 337.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 238,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,358,000 after purchasing an additional 183,981 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $123.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.68. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.07 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.