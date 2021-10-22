Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total value of $196,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,276 shares of company stock worth $1,596,077 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NDAQ opened at $198.86 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $209.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

