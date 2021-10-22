Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 250.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,691 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 455.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Shares of BCX opened at $9.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.