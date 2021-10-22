Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 30.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,022 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $176.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $182.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

