Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NULG. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $787,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NULG opened at $69.45 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.49.

