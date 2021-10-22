Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.26% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 25,516 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 356,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 48.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 210,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 68,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the second quarter valued at $166,000. 27.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYI stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

