Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPIB stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.