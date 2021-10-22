Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,096 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRP. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,539,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,478,000 after acquiring an additional 73,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,081,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,952,000 after acquiring an additional 153,683 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,257.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 584,686 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 594,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after acquiring an additional 80,864 shares during the period.

VRP stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24.

