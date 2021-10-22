Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,905 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $152.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.73 and a 52 week high of $153.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

