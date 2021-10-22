Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 432 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $578.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $551.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.29. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.05 and a 52-week high of $582.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

