Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 58,795 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,795 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,669,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 134,634 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 796,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 91,576 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 499,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 85,855 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 40.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 217,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 62,899 shares during the last quarter.

RQI stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $16.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

