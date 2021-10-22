Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 8,924 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,924 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average of $50.72.

