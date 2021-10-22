Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $131,154,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $64,317,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 61.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,988,000 after purchasing an additional 241,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $218.41 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.66.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STZ. UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

