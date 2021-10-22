Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,179 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSU. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $301.96 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.80.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

