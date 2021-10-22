Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,783 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $241.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.40 and a 200-day moving average of $222.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $245.07.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,601 shares of company stock valued at $95,010,872 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.69.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

