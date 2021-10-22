Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 1,490 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of First American Financial worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 54.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 6,241.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,217,000 after purchasing an additional 270,660 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,410,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,342,000 after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FAF opened at $75.00 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $2.34. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

