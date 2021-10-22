Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 1,793 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of John Bean Technologies worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $44,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $505,601. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $151.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $161.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

