Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 51,478 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,478 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 146.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth about $92,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Shares of EQH opened at $33.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.42. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

