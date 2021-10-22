Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 6,991 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.15% of MaxLinear worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 22.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 909,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after buying an additional 167,900 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth about $4,656,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth about $659,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after buying an additional 262,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In other news, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $1,484,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 985,009 shares in the company, valued at $48,748,095.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield bought 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $124,883.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,829.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,576,193. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MXL opened at $52.64 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $205.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital increased their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.