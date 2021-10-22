Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 72,493 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,493 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.36% of Costamare worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,816,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,092,000 after purchasing an additional 110,496 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 87.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,089 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Costamare by 39.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Costamare by 11.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Costamare by 32.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after acquiring an additional 278,330 shares in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMRE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $14.42 on Friday. Costamare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Costamare had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $166.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

