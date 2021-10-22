Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,470 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

HP stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.