Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 178,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 28,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 236.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $80.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.85. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

