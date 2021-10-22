Stifel Financial Corp Buys 11,893 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of ChampionX worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,834,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,353,000 after purchasing an additional 292,711 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,552,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,512,000 after purchasing an additional 403,614 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,140,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,928,000 after purchasing an additional 121,032 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 158.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.41.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.48 and a beta of 3.21. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

