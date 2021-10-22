Stifel Financial Corp Buys 37,122 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,122 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 460,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

