Stifel Financial Corp Buys 5,005 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,160 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,983 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 73.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

WYNN opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.88. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.