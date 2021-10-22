Stifel Financial Corp Buys 859 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of MSA Safety worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety stock opened at $153.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 0.90. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.42.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $341.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.52 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

