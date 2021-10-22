Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.41% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 331.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at about $300,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $113.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.77. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $141.00.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.