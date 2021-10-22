Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of Healthcare Services Group worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $35.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. William Blair downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

