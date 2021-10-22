Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,280 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Avantor by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Avantor by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 836,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,718,000 after acquiring an additional 376,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,363,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,603,000 after acquiring an additional 360,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,037,000 after acquiring an additional 496,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.28.

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $3,021,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 539,808 shares of company stock valued at $21,524,687 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

