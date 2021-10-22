Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Lumentum worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Lumentum by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lumentum by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lumentum by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $84.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.94. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.90 and its 200 day moving average is $84.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.