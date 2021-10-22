Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.53 Million Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,583 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of H&R Block worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. On average, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

