Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.64 Million Position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,805 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the second quarter worth $294,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth $492,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 22.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

In other Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARDC stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.