Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.71 Million Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 10.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 30.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock opened at $190.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.25. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $142.34 and a twelve month high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

