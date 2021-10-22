Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.74 Million Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $63,190,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $45,134,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% during the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,034,000 after purchasing an additional 349,637 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $21,876,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,246,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,090,000 after purchasing an additional 166,815 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $120.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $125.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.20 and a 200-day moving average of $116.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.