Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of 2U worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 527,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,159,000 after buying an additional 95,107 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in 2U during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in 2U by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 2U by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in 2U by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 44,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares during the period.

Get 2U alerts:

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,035 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,469. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

TWOU stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. On average, research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.