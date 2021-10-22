Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.80 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,002 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,679,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $119.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.01. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.39 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

